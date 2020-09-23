Around two-thirds of recent coronavirus cases in Tippecanoe County stem from the Purdue community, said Dr. Jeremy Adler, the county health officer.
Of the students who have tested positive, 48% are asymptomatic and two students have been hospitalized, according to Dr. Esteban Ramirez at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
"So far, the two cases that required hospitalization, they had comorbidity, so they had a prior underlying illness," said Ramirez, chief medical officer of the Protect Purdue Health Center. "It wasn't just the illness itself, there was complicating factors to that."
Both of those students have since been discharged from the hospital.
"Our hospitalization numbers, thankfully, have remained relatively low when it comes to COVID-19," Adler said.
Ramirez said there were still four congregate houses on campus under quarantine, but did not confirm the names of each house.
Tippecanoe County reported 41 positive coronavirus tests yesterday, the sixth-highest daily report so far this month. The county reported 230 positive tests over the past seven days.
The county had 13 patients hospitalized on Sept. 18, the highest number from the past week. The average positivity rate for the past seven days in the county increased to 6.5% from 2.6%.
"The goal for our percent positivity is to remain at 5% or below," Adler said. "We're a little bit over that; hopefully that number will decrease over the next week or so. We'll be watching that number very closely."
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced in a separate press conference he would not repeal the statewide mask mandate today. Adler commented during the county press conference he would be in favor of a countywide mandate if Holcomb had repealed the order.
Adler said the county may alter the mandatory midnight closing time for restaurants, despite the growing number of cases in the county. Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said he is hoping for a 1 a.m. closing time for local bars to accommodate people who do not work traditional schedules.
"Not everybody gets to work 9-5," Roswarski said. "Not everybody works 7-3."
Roswarski cited Subaru factory workers in Lafayette, who typically work from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
"If Purdue keeps going up, and that somehow impacts small neighborhood bars that are trying to survive by people getting off work that work 3-11 and need just an extra hour so they can get off work, have their dinner," Roswarski said, "it's not fair to me to tie all of those cases to whether we can open up for an hour."