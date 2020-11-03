More than 72,000 votes were cast in Tippecanoe County for the 2020 presidential election, with nearly 18,000 of those votes being cast on Tuesday, according to data from the county clerk's office. That number breaks the previous record-high turnout of 69,574 in the 2008 presidential election, when former President Barack Obama won the county and Indiana overall.
Among 118,000 registered voters, turnout is roughly 61%. Exactly 74,201 votes were cast and 17,957 were cast today, the data shows.
Though it is unlikely a winner to the presidential election will be declared tonight, Election Board member Randall Vonderheide said he expects results to be fully tabulated in Tippecanoe County.
Follow along with The Exponent's live coverage all night to find out which candidates prevail in key races.
11 p.m.
The county Election Board has finished its election count for the evening, and only around 150 paper ballots remain to be counted Wednesday, County Clerk Julie Roush said. The race for the West Lafayette School Corp. Board will remain unclear until tomorrow because the margins are too narrow.
Tippecanoe County Commissioner Dave Byers won District 2, which contains Purdue, with 56% of the vote over Democratic challenger Erica Beumel.
Three Republican incumbent Tippecanoe County councilors retained their seats, staving off challenges from three Democratic women.
Former Vice President Joe Biden narrowly defeated President Donald Trump in Tippecanoe County, despite losing the state of Indiana. Biden earned around 500 more votes than Trump in the county, finishing with 34,719.
Democratic candidate Joe Mackey lost the vote in Tippecanoe County for the U.S. House District 4 seat to Republican incumbent Jim Baird, who picked up 52% of the vote. Baird won Indiana earlier this evening.
Longstanding Democratic incumbent Sheila Klinker, the state representative for District 27, defeated her Republican challenger handily with over 60% of the vote.
The Republican Party won the straight-party vote with more than 18,200 votes, compared to around 15,500 Democratic votes and 521 Libertarian votes. See the bottom of this article for complete results of the 2020 general election.
9:50 p.m.
At 80% reporting, the Biden-Harris ticket led Trump by more than 4,000 votes.
The Tippecanoe County Council race is extremely narrow, with all candidates garnering between 20,000 and 22,000 votes. The three Republican candidates currently lead the race.
The county commissioner for District 2, Republican David Byers, leads Democratic challenger Erica Beumel with roughly 54% of the vote.
9:30 p.m.
Just under 60% of the vote had been counted in Tippecanoe County as former Vice President Joe Biden led President Donald Trump by nearly 1,000 votes.
9:12 p.m.
With just over half of precincts reporting, the Associated Press declared Republican incumbent Jim Baird has won the race for Indiana's fourth district in the U.S. House of Representatives against Democratic candidate Joe Mackey. With results unfinished, Mackey leads Baird in Tippecanoe County by more than 2,000 votes.
Election officials in the county estimate about 45% of the vote has been counted in Tippecanoe County.
9:00 p.m.
With just over half of precincts reporting, the Associated Press declared Republican incumbent Donald Trump has won the presidential race in Indiana. Results for Tippecanoe County are still unfinished.
8:30 p.m.
More than two hours after the polls closed in Tippecanoe County, no election results have been reported. County Election Board members say they expect results to start rolling in within 10 minutes.
"IT issue, it'll be solved in just a few minutes," Election Board member Randall Vonderheide said. "We've had, essentially, an issue regarding the computer, I'll call it a server, being shut down. And with the server being shut down, it locked us out of the system.
"Certainly sorry for the delay. We were done with the primary at 8 o'clock, it's 8:30 and we don't have anything uploaded."
Candidates such as District 27 State Rep. Sheila Klinker and Tippecanoe County Council challenger Margaret Hass are in the Tippecanoe County Office Building with media and election workers awaiting results. None have arrived.
7:15 p.m.
With less than 10% of precincts reporting, the Associated Press declared Republican incumbent Eric Holcomb had won the governor's race. His opponents were Democrat Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater.
FINAL RESULTS IN TIPPECANOE COUNTY (Contested Races)
President
Joe Biden (D): 34,719 (48.77%)
Donald Trump (R): 34,273 (48.15%)
Jo Jorgensen (L): 1,804 (2.53%)
Governor
Eric Holcomb (R): 37,649 (53.35%)
Woody Myers (D): 25,949 (36.77%)
Donald Rainwater (L):
U.S. House District 4
Jim Baird (R):
Joe Mackey (D):
Attorney General
Todd Rokita (R):
Jonathan Weinzapfel (D):
Tippecanoe County Council, at large
John Basham (R):
Monica Casanova (D):
Margaret Hass (D):
Susan Schechter (D):
Barry Richard (R):
Kevin Underwood (R):
Tippecanoe County Commission District 2
David Byers (R): 38,737
Erica Beumel (D):
State House District 27
Sheila Klinker (D):
James Hass (R):
Judge, Superior Court 1
Randy Williams (R):
Bryan Coulter (D):
Judge, Superior Court 4
Matt Sandy (R):
Matthew Boulac (D):
Judge, Superior Court 7
Dan Moore (R):
Jacque Chosnek (D):
West Lafayette School Corp. Board, at large:
Yue Yin:
Amy Austin:
Tom Schott:
Brad Marley:
Doug Masson:
Dacia Mumford:
David Purpura:
Melissa Prochnau:
Angela Janes:
Sara Poer:
Bill Watson:
Brian Bittner:
Brady Kalb:
Jeff Kayser:
Brian Ruh:
Tippecanoe School Corp. Board, District 4
Jake Burton:
Rosie Gonzalez:
Tippecanoe School Corp. Board, District 6
Brian Defreese:
Dustin Robinson:
Tippecanoe School Corp. Board , District 7
Bradley Anderson:
Jim Stafford:
Indiana Senate, District 7
Tabitha Bartley (D):
Brian Buchanan (R):
Indiana House, District 13
Sharon Negele (R):
Loretta Barnes (D):
Indiana House, District 25
Don Lehe (R):
Alex Sabol (D):
Indiana House, District 41
Tim Brown (R):
Greg Woods (D):