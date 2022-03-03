A bill that allows certain books deemed harmful to children to be banned from public schools and libraries was discussed by Indiana state representatives last month.
Senate Bill 17 “removes schools and certain public libraries from the list of entities eligible for a specified defense to criminal prosecutions alleging: the dissemination of material harmful to minors; or a performance harmful to minors,” according to the Indiana General Assembly website.
A citizen can go to their local prosecutor to ask for a book to be banned, and the prosecutor can then take action against the library.
The bill passed the Indiana Senate with a 34-15 vote on Feb. 1 and was referred to the House Committee on Education.
The bill follows a recent national trend of banning books in public libraries and schools.
“The American Library Association said in a preliminary report that it received an ‘unprecedented’ 330 reports of book challenges, each of which can include multiple books, last fall,” according to reporting from the New York Times.
“It would really diminish the opportunities for our folks,” said Indiana State Rep. Sheila Klinker, D-27.
Klinker is a former school teacher who taught in the Lafayette School Corporation for more than 34 years and is a minority member in the committee of education, within the Republican-supermajority House.
“I feel that (the bill) is absolutely an affront to teachers and librarians who work very hard.”
Klinker said libraries and schools already have processes in place to regulate what books reach the hands of students.
“Our librarians at Miami Elementary School, that I’ve worked with for several years, and at Tecumseh were very careful about the material that the children were reading and studying.
“They’ve worked so diligently to try to get the right material for the right subject, and I honestly have never been chastised or have seen the librarian chastised for having bad material in the library.”
The American Library Association’s website lists a series of requirements for books in school libraries, including that the book “Be appropriate for the subject area and for the age, emotional development, ability level, learning styles and social, emotional and intellectual development of the students for whom the materials are selected.”
Jos Holman, Tippecanoe County Librarian and former president of the Black Caucus of the American Library Association, said he believes there are already systems for parents to express concerns about library materials.
“There is a formal process already in place, so anyone and everyone can use that process to challenge any materials that we might have.”
Holman and Klinker said they believe the motivations behind the creation of the bill come from parents who want to censor content from their children.
“I think (the bill) comes from a conservative group of people that don’t want their children to know some of the real facts,” Klinker said. “They didn’t want the students reading about LGBTQ situations or gender differences. That’s where it started from.”
“The motivation has to do with a legislator or multiple legislators who believe that they would serve their local constituents well by pushing this bill through,” Holman said. “Communication from parents has gotten to those legislators where they believe it would be a public service to keep this from happening and keep that topic of critical race theory from being discussed, from being explored and being taught again.”
Bert Chapman, a political science librarian at Purdue and the Purdue Young Americans for Freedom advisor, said he believed a student’s education should be determined by their parents.
“I think it’s vitally important that parents be the ultimate determiners of what their children are not allowed to read or view,” Chapman said.
Many libraries have a board of directors with parents on it who determine whether a book is fit for an age group or not, he said. Nevertheless, legislatures are allowed to make regulations to public resources if they believe it benefits their constituents.
“Anything that a government can give individuals or communities can be taken away by the government,” he said.
Klinker said the bill was referred to the committee of education last week but was not heard and “was most likely dead.”
“It’s possible (the authors of the bill) are going to try to put it in another bill,” she said.
Klinker said she was going to continue to oppose all bills with similar rhetoric and believes people will not stand for content censorship.
“I think it’s scary and I think that there’ll be a pushback, and folks will not accept the fact that (they) cannot (read) the truth,” Klinker said.
Holman said he is not currently worried about the bill and believes that the people of Tippecanoe County will oppose this bill.
“I can’t speak for the local school system. I can’t speak for the entire community,” Holman said. “I think it’s unlikely that there will be the same type of traction in terms of a bill taking hold.”
Senator James Tomes, the author of the bill, said he was unable to schedule an interview as of Wednesday afternoon, due to his unavailability, because the second reading deadline for Senate bills is this week.
Senators Jeff Raatz and Michael Young, the other authors of the bill, did not respond to calls or emails for comments.