A homeless Lafayette man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to stab a man outside the Lafayette Transitional Housing Center, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
Ricardo Wardlaw, 58, reportedly attempted to stab the victim Monday evening after approaching him and talking to him with the knife behind his back. The affidavit did not say if Wardlaw was staying at the transitional housing center at the time of the incident.
Wardlaw pulled his arm back and lunged toward the victim but a friend of the victim stepped between the two men, the affidavit states. Wardlaw attempted to get close to the victim two more times before walking away.
Wardlaw was arrested and booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on charges of intimidation where the defendant draws or uses a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.