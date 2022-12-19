A Purdue student reported to police Friday that she had been scammed when she thought she was doing what a professor asked her to.
The student received an email she believed was from one of her professors that asked her to buy a $150 gift card with no explanation and then send them a picture of the card and its number, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said Monday.
"A short time later, the student did what was asked and then emailed the picture to the actual professor, who then responded to the student and asked them if they’d meant to send that information to them," Ferguson said in an email.
The real professor is believed to be uninvolved and it appears that the email was hacked in some form. This is merely the latest in a string of fraud cases against students this semester.
"I would reiterate to ALL students and readers of the Exponent to question ALL requests for gift cards, unless, of course, they come in the context of actual gift-giving," Ferguson said. "Professors do not (or should not) ask for gifts from students and gift cards should NEVER be used as a form of payment to someone by sending pictures of the numbers. That is a guaranteed scam."