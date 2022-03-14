An occupant of a red Camaro parked at a State Street gas station, which police suspected had been involved in a shooting, has been charged with possessing an altered firearm and of having a gun without a permit.
Police found 31-year-old Devonte Oliver, of the apartment complex at 108 S. River Road in West Lafayette, early Saturday morning, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday. They allegedly found the gun in his jacket, including ammunition, after a pat-down.
Police noticed "no visible serial number anywhere on the gun and one of the places where the serial number should have been engraved appeared to have been shaved down," according to the court document. "Oliver ... gave multiple different stories about how the gun came to be in his jacket pocket at the time officers had contact with him."
The court record does not include details of the shooting, including when or where it reportedly happened.
The affidavit notes with Oliver has been convicted of burglary in DeKalb County, Illinois in 2011, and he was convicted of counterfeiting there in 2015. He has also been convicted of three misdemeanors since 2020 in Tippecanoe County.
Oliver remains in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Monday afternoon, on $15,000 bond.