As Purdue’s campus was inundated with the annual influx of thousands of students this month, a national uptick of COVID cases nationwide reignited fears of the potential for a rise in regional cases as well. Just in Indiana, confirmed COVID cases rose by 37% In July, according to Center for Disease Control data.
Despite this sudden rise and the start of the school year in the Lafayette area, Gregory Loomis, the Tippecanoe County Health Officer, said there is little reason for public concern.
“It’s essentially nothing,” he said.
Loomis said despite rising cases statewide, Tippecanoe County is showing less cases than it did in July, with only 2.5 hospitalizations for every 1,000 residents.
With recent reports of an increased spread, Loomis characterized public interest as a normal response.
“We're getting all sorts of calls from nursing homes,” he said. “People are getting the flu, they're getting sick. They're not hydrating in the heat… there's all sorts of things.
“But as far as COVID goes, the numbers here in the county are way down.”
Loomis said the county’s health department has no plans to reinstate lockdown measures or raise the alarm about an incoming COVID wave, despite the rise in cases across the state. Instead, he recommends simply staying home if you feel sick.
“If you don't feel well, stay home, take some ibuprofen alternated with Tylenol and drink plenty of fluids,” he said.
Loomis said he wants to “deemphasize” COVID as students across Tippecanoe County head into the school year, hoping to avoid a public panic.
“There’s just no reason to be alarmed right now,” he said.
Loomis said the statewide COVID wave could be the first of many “COVID seasons,” where the disease will return year after year regularly, just like the flu. But that doesn’t mean it’s a problem, he said.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said the university also has no plans to react, following Loomis’ advice.
“As always, we ask those who are sick to stay home in their own room or residence until they feel better,” Doty said, emphasizing the importance of getting tested if you feel sick. “Testing is widely available in the community.”
Loomis said a new COVID booster shot is set to be released in October, but many locals have no reason to get it.
But residents of Tippecanoe County who are over 65 or suffer from other diseases should still get it, he said.
“Basically, if you’re in a nursing home, get the booster,” Loomis said.
Outside of immunocompromised individuals, the County Health Officer said there is little need for a rush to vaccinate - especially for Purdue students.
“In (a student’s) age range, unless (you’re immunocompromised) I wouldn’t recommend the booster,” he said. “Don’t worry about it. Just go out and have fun.”
Loomis said he’s optimistic the statewide COVID wave won’t be a problem for Tippecanoe County.
“I want students to get out, enjoy yourself, enjoy your college life,” he said.