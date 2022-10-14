West Lafayette Police arrested three people Thursday and Friday on drug- and alcohol-related charges.
Purdue student Maximilian Salazar, 22, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated Thursday night.
He was pulled over near the corner of East Columbia Street and North Salisbury Street about 9:15 p.m. WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said he failed multiple field sobriety tests and a blood alcohol test. Police also found prescription medications in his pockets that weren’t prescribed to him, Ferguson said.
Online jail logs indicate he has since been released.
West Lafayette woman Misty Dillon, 50, was arrested Thursday morning on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The officer who pulled her over on Wyndham Way West reportedly observed her commit several traffic infractions. A certified drug recognition expert was called to the scene, and he said he believed she was under the influence of a stimulant, Ferguson said. After being booked into the Tippecanoe County jail, a small bag of methamphetamine was found in her clothing.
She was charged with both crimes as well as possession of paraphernalia Friday afternoon. She is being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail with no bond.
Kara Betta, 23, was pulled over by WLPD near the corner of North Salisbury and Robinson Street about 2:30 a.m. Friday. Her car allegedly went over the grass median separating two parking lots along the street, Ferguson said, so an officer pulled her over. She reportedly appeared to be impaired and she failed multiple field sobriety tests and a breath test. She was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Online jail logs indicate that she has since been released.