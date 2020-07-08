An incident stemming from a reported domestic disturbance in Stockwell led to one resident, Josue Escalera, now facing seven charges.
Escalera has been charged with seven different felony and misdemeanor charges from the incident, including: burglary with a deadly weapon, kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, intimidation by drawing or use of a deadly weapon, residential entry break and enter dwelling, criminal trespassing and resisting law enforcement.
Escalera allegedly trespassed on his parent's residence Friday, where he reportedly was yelling at his father and brother and pacing around "aggressively," a probable cause affidavit states.
He also allegedly broke into the house of his parent's neighbor, threatened her with a large knife, and forced her to walk across the street to his parents' house with him.
Escalera's brother had been living with his parents, reportedly to "keep them safe" from his brother, the affidavit states.
Escalera's brother said that Escalera had been able to get into his parent's house, where he was allegedly yelling and making threats to kill them all, including the neighbor who he had brought with him, per the affidavit.
The neighbor allegedly hid inside Escalera's parents garage until the police arrived. Escalera was also found to have a tire iron tucked into his waistband, according to court documents.
When police arrived at the scene, they were unable to secure Escalera until they resorted to using a taser, the report says.
Escalera allegedly told an officer on the way to the jail that he has entered the neighbors house when the neighbor did not answer the door. Escalera also told the officer that he had a knife to "get her to go with him," according to the affidavit.
Prior charges involving Escalera go back until 2010, when he was convicted of burglary, operating under the influence and possession of methamphetamine. He also has pending charges for battery.
Escalera was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on Saturday, and sits with a $50,00 bond.