The subjects of the Columbian Park Zoo's newest attraction waddled out into the sunshine to the murmured excitement of guests huddling around their glass enclosure.
Seven African penguins — four female and three male — were officially introduced to a collection of zoo members and media Thursday afternoon in a special event more than two years in the making. The penguins arrived late Wednesday night in crates from their old home at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, California.
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski shared a few words to open the event, thanking members for coming out to the penguins' debut and encouraging them to bring their friends and family back to the exhibit. But the penguins were the stars of the event — and they acted like it, waddling up right next to the glass divider and staring at spectators while they took photos.
Senior Zookeeper Jill Livengood said the seven penguins will be joined by two others from their old home in California at a later date. Standing underneath a baking summer sun with no cloud coverage, Livengood said the heat is actually good for these penguins because their natural habitat — the coasts and rocky islands of southwest Africa — is very warm.
Livengood said the penguins are still adjusting to their new environment: a rocky alcove that dips into a roughly 8-foot deep basin chilled with 60-degree filtrated water. While the penguins adapt to their new digs, their keepers continue to learn.
"Everyday we'll get in here and learn a little bit more about their personalities and how to take care of them," she said.
Livengood said understanding each penguin's individual personality will take time, but it's made easier because a few of their old keepers made the trip along with them to help streamline the process. Livengood is still learning how each penguin ticks.
"They have favorite keepers and not favorite keepers," she said. "We hear (the other keepers) saying 'oh, this penguin's kind of naughty,' and we're over here like 'he seems fine so far!'"
The penguins came over in sets of bonded pairs with some leftovers, which makes it easier for them to adjust to new settings and new people.
The zoo's education director, Amber Frederick, said the penguins are intelligent enough to form bonds with keepers they spend significant time with, but their short-attention spans make it harder for them to retain that bond if they don't see a keeper for awhile. If, for instance, a keeper goes on weeklong vacation, the penguin will have no idea who they are when they return.
"They'll be like, 'Oh, hi! Nice to meet you,'" Frederick said.
Because penguins are creatures of habit, Frederick said the zoo is replicating the daily routine employed by their old park before easing them into a schedule more consistent with Indiana's climate. This includes things like what time of day the penguins get to eat, the manner in which they are fed and what door the penguins are allowed to use to exit and enter the enclosure.
As for their diet, Frederick said she they'll be hand fed fish like capelin and herring. Because each bird can eat about one half of a pound per day, she expects them to go though 1,700 pounds of fish per year.
She said the oldest birds in the group were born in 2003 and the youngest were born in 2019. Penguins pair-bond for life, Frederick said, and there's two pairs of mates in the group already, with hopefully more on the way.
"The rest of the birds have not yet bonded to another bird," Frederick said. "So we will see if friendship turns to love."
The penguin exhibit will be open to the public starting on Friday. The zoo opens at 10 a.m.