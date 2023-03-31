Kelsey Harrington and Joshua Perry were charged earlier this month with neglect of a dependent resulting in death after their 4-month-old son reportedly died due to positional asphyxia in a pack and play.
Police initially made contact with the couple when responding to a report of a baby left in the backseat of an unattended vehicle outside of a West Lafayette CVS on July 24, the probable cause affidavit reads. The couple allegedly left their baby covered in a blanket in the vehicle for 13 minutes while the temperature outside was reportedly 84 degrees.
Five days later, Otterbein police responded to a call regarding a 4-month-old child not breathing. When they got there, they reportedly found Perry sitting in a chair and cradling his son. First responders attempted life saving techniques, but the child died.
Harrington initially claimed the couple checked in on Silas throughout that evening, but video footage from the complex allegedly showed the couple left the child alone for about four hours.
Harrington and Perry have been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, and neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.