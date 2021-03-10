As Thometra and James Foster walked up to the makeshift booth to receive their COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon, they said they felt most excited about soon being able to see their family again. But they also aimed to encourage racial-minority communities in Greater Lafayette, which have been disproportionately vaccinated, to receive the vaccine.
Thometra Foster, 67, is a member of the health department's board of directors, and she heard about the lack of vaccinations being administered to minority populations.
"I asked if a lot of the minority populations have been innoculated, and they said, 'No,'" Thometra said. "So that's why we decided to go ahead and be in the news."
Health department administrator Khala Hochstedler said vaccine rates are very low among Black and Hispanic communities in Tippecanoe County.
Although about 6% of residents in the county are Black, only 1.6% of the nearly 27,000 shots administered in the county have been given to Black people, according to the state's COVID-19 vaccine statistics. Rates worsen within the Hispanic community, which per census data comprises 8.7% of the county but under 3% of vaccinations given.
To combat this issue, the department is working with churches that have large numbers of Black or Hispanic parishioners to encourage them to get vaccinated while debunking any misconceptions they may have about the vaccine, she said.
Another barrier that may be impeding access to vaccinations for racial-minority groups is language, Hochstedler said. The health department is working to overcome this by posting updates on its Facebook page in both English and Spanish, among other methods.
"It also hasn't been exactly easy to make an appointment, especially for the elderly people (for whom) there could be a language barrier, who don't know how to utilize the internet," Hochstedler said. "That's intimidating.
"If this was a normal vaccine and I had a whole bunch of it, at this point we'd be using our mobile clinic and going to them," she added. "But right now we don't have the vaccine to go to them."
Thometra Foster and her husband, James, 69, said they were most looking forward to seeing their four grandsons, who are between 10-to-13 years old. They want to hug the boys again.
"We feel good," James Foster said after they both received the vaccine.
James Foster said he and his wife were happy to get the vaccine today to help encourage others to schedule vaccination appointments in an effort to reach herd immunity. Herd immunity is a scenario in which the spread of the virus will slow because a sufficient percentage of the population is immune to the coronavirus.
The couple had family members who were waiting to see how the Fosters felt after receiving the vaccine, James Foster said.
He said they're a part of the group who will likely be vaccinated, but they "are just waiting to see if they know someone who came through on the other side."