Indiana State Police trooper Francisco Miramontes was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 171-mile marker just after midnight Tuesday and stopped a 2017 Honda Accord for a traffic violation.
The Accord was occupied by the driver and three passengers from North Carolina: Nicole Reynolds, Rebeca Banner and Bradley Wise, according to a news release from state police.
While speaking with the driver, "trooper Miramontes noticed indicators that criminal activity might be afoot and requested assistance from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office," the release said, with no details about what those indicators were. A Tippecanoe County K-9 conducted "an open-air sniff, which indicated to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle."
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers found suspected heroin, syringes, pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said. All three of the passengers were taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail. The driver was cited and released from the scene.
While at the jail, jail staff found suspected heroin that Banner was concealing on her person, according to the release.
In total, troopers found about 20 grams of heroin, more than 500 pills and more than 230 syringes.
Arrested and preliminary charges:
- Nicole Reynolds, 36, Raleigh, North Carolina
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Level 6 Felony
Possession of Legend Drug or Precursor – Level 6 Felony
Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe – Level 6 Felony
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Class A Misdemeanor
Possession of a Controlled substance – Class A Misdemeanor
Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor
- Rebeca Banner, 32, Holly Springs, North Carolina
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Level 6 Felony
Possession of Legend Drug or Precursor – Level 6 Felony
Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe – Level 6 Felony
Trafficking with an Inmate – Level 6 Felony
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Class A Misdemeanor
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Class A Misdemeanor
Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor
- Bradley Wise, 42, Wendell, North Carolina
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Level 6 Felony
Possession of Legend Drug or Precursor – Level 6 Felony
Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe – Level 6 Felony
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Class A Misdemeanor
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Class A Misdemeanor
Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor