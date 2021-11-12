A Lafayette man was arrested after an alleged child molestation with a 14-year-old, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday.
William Martin, 18, reportedly had sexual intercourse with the victim on two occasions, with the first incident occurring in September and the second occurring in October. Martin believed the victim to be 11 or 12 years old at the time on both occasions, according to the affidavit.
Martin was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on Nov. 6, according to online jail logs, and charged with two counts of child molesting and one count of contributing to the delinquency to a minor.