A West Lafayette man was located and arrested Saturday after receiving a text from police pretending to be his acquaintance to set up a meeting.
Kristopher Gast, 42, was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court in May for past drug charges. He was contacted by an officer pretending to be Nicole Orsborn, also on a warrant, and asked to meet at a Marathon gas station on Ferry Street in Lafayette.
The officer contacted Osborn by phone earlier that day and asked her to meet at the Lafayette Days Inn motel, where she gave him Gast's phone number.
Gast and another individual were stopped by the officer in the Marathon parking lot, who subsequently placed Gast under arrest.
Officers conducted a search and found a bag on Gast's person containing more than five grams of a white crystal substance later identified as methamphetamine. A K-9 unit also indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, where the officers found a locked box containing pipes in the back seat.
Gast has been charged for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. He is being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail with a bond of $15,000.