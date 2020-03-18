A Tippecanoe County resident became symptomatic in Florida and is hospitalized there in a presumptive positive case of COVID-19, according to a press release from the Tippecanoe County Health Department.
"The Tippecanoe County Health Department is working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health, the Orange County Department of Health and the hospital the individual is in," the release states. "In conjunction with those mentioned departments the Tippecanoe County Health Department will begin an investigation to ensure that any close contacts of this individual are identified and monitored and that all infection control guidance are being followed."
The release notes that a "presumptive positive case" means the patient tested positive at the Florida Department of Health Laboratories, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will test samples for confirmation.