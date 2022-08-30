A Lafayette man was reported missing to Lafayette police Monday evening.
Cornelius Powell, 55, was last seen in his home on Saturday, LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. Powell left his personal belongings in his home and his cell phone has been off since Saturday.
Hartman said there's "nothing suspicious" yet, but that LPD is working to find him.
The only descriptive information available at this time is he's 55 years old and Black.
People with information of his whereabouts are encouraged to call LPD.