Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who on Aug. 10 celebrated the 27th anniversary of becoming the court's second female justice, died Friday at age 87, according to a statement from the court.
The longtime champion of women's rights died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.
"Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. said of Ginsberg. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her -- a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”
Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 15, 1933. She attended Harvard Law School and received her Bachelor of Law from Columbia Law School.
She was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton.
In a July 17 press release from the court, Ginsburg said she had begun a course of chemotherapy on May 19 to treat a recurrence of cancer. The chemotherapy yielded positive results, Ginsburg wrote, and by July 7 her liver lesions had significantly reduced in severity.
"I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam," Ginsburg wrote on July 17. "I remain fully able to do that."
Throughout her ailment, the judge persisted in writing opinion pieces for news outlets and "all other Court work," she wrote in the release.
A private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, according to the court's statement.