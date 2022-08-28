Eight school buses and a playground between Wea Ridge Elementary and Wea Ridge Middle School sustained heavy damage, according to an incident report filed by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office Sunday.
Officers from the sheriff’s office responded to a vandalism report Sunday morning and found a startling scene outside of Wea Ridge Middle School, according to a press release from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.
South of the secure parking lot housing multiple buses serving the Tippecanoe School Corporation, officers found two school buses stuck in mud outside their fenced area, the press release reads.
Further North towards the school, was another bus in the middle of the Middle School’s parking lot. The bus had been “pushed backwards into a light pole,” according to the report.
Another two buses were later found in the woods south of the schools. Both buses were driven into the cross country path in the woods and left there sustaining damage.
Multiple school buses are assumed to have crashed through fencing in the parking lot as well as fencing protecting the Elementary School’s playground. The playground’s equipment sustained significant damage from the buses crashing into them, according to the report.
One bus was driven through the Middle School’s parking lot, through a fence, and then driven back into the parking lot.
All eight buses sustained damage and police are actively investigating the incident which left the school's infrastructure and transportation damaged. The Sheriff’s Office is also asking for anyone with information to contact them at 765-423-9321.