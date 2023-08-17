OUTfest 2023, Lafayette’s annual pride festival, takes place this Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight at 5th and Main Streets.
Hosted by Pride Lafayette, OUTfest will feature 90 vendors, local Main Street businesses, bands, a family area, food and a drag show to wrap up the night.
“There will be two stages this year and we are back to our original spot celebrating the 20th anniversary of Pride Lafayette Community Center,” wrote Ashley Smith, Pride Lafayette’s president and OUTfest chair, in an email.
Tickets are $10 for adults, children 12 and under are free. Those who are able are encouraged to donate $20 for 20 Years of Pride Lafayette.
“We are the oldest LGBT Community Center in the state,” Smith said. “This is a family friendly event and we hope to see everyone there.”
Pride Lafayette hosts monthly events, including How You Safely Come Out as an Educator, The History of Pride in Lafayette, a Trans Visibility Resource Fair and Consent Workshops for K-3rd Grade. Upcoming this fall, they will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Oct. 11: "Come OUT and Donate Blood."
“We are unique in the fact that we will have our welcoming done by Democrats and Republicans alike,” Smith said. “We work hard to make our community inclusive to all and hope you can experience that by attending OUTfest and our future events.”