A 28-year-old Lafayette man has been charged today with burglary, auto theft and criminal mischief after police found him sleeping in a car he allegedly stole from a dealership.
Antoine Gabriel Jr. of the 1700 block of Windemere Court was seen by a witness and on security footage breaking into a Bob Rohrman dealership on Teal Road about 1 a.m. June 28, wearing blue sweatpants and a multicolored shirt, according to a probable cause affidavit.
About 10:30 a.m. the same day, police say they found the Audi SUV on Indiana 25 North in Lafayette with two flat and damaged tires. Gabriel was asleep in the driver's side wearing the same clothes as in the video, police say.
Gabriel is warranted on warrants issued last month in three other Indiana cases, including failure to register as a sex offender and driving while suspended.