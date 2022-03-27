A Boone County man was arrested on preliminary charges of murder, according to an Indiana State Police press release Saturday morning.
Andrew N. Wilhoite, 39, allegedly “struck (his wife’s) head with a blunt object causing her to lose consciousness,” the release reads.
His 41-year-old wife from rural Lebanon was placed into her vehicle and dumped into a nearby creek by Wilhoite, according to the release. Her body was reportedly located on Saturday at 3 a.m. submerged in approximately three feet of water.
Boone County investigators had originally taken a missing person’s report Friday morning and gone to social media to ask for the public’s assistance in locating her.
She was later pronounced dead by the Boone County Coroner. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of her death.