The Tippecanoe County sheriff’s department will be opening registration for its upcoming Citizens Police Academy.
The academy will meet on Mondays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. beginning on Aug. 22, according to a news release. The 10 sessions will include the topics of criminal and traffic laws, defensive tactics, K9 demonstrations and live scenario-based training.
The goal is to bring residents of Tippecanoe County together with members of the sheriff’s office to learn through a well organized environment. All eligible applicants must complete a registration form as well as comply with the following requirements.
1. Be at least 18 years old and a resident of Tippecanoe County
2. Have no felony convictions or misdemeanor convictions of violence (background checks will be conducted)
3. Commit to 10 weekly sessions (Aug. 22 through Oct. 27)
4. Sign required waivers and agreements
5. Possess a valid driver’s license
If you are interested in learning more, you may contact Lt. Brian Lowe at 765-423-9388 ext. 3248 or by email bmlowe@tippecanoe.in.gov.
Applications can be completed by going to www.tippecanoe.in.gov.