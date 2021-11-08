A Lafayette man has been missing for a month.
Andrew Lee Weaver, 34, was reported missing on Oct. 13 by his family and was last seen at his residence, 47 Cor-Dale Court, on October 8, according to a Lafayette Police Department press release.
Weaver was described as a white male, 6’1 in height, 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes in the release.
LPD Sgt. Ian O'Shields didn't immediately respond to a call for comment Monday evening.
Any individuals with information can contact the WeTip Hotline at (800)78-CRIME or the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200.