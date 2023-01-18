Back in the limelight, former Purdue president Mitch Daniels hinted at leaving Indiana for Washington D.C. in a potential senate run in an interview with Dave Bangert.
While some conservatives and liberals have expressed disdain on social media about the former Indiana governor’s return to politics, most Purdue students believe he’s better than any other potential candidate.
“I’m no fan of Mitch Daniels,” said city councilor and Purdue College Democrats Marketing Director Ted Hardesty. “He tries to paint himself as a moderate, and he is part of the old guard. He’s one of the founders of Reaganomics.”
The super senior in the College of Liberal Arts said, regardless, he thinks Daniels would be a better candidate than whoever else the Republican Party would choose because of his unwillingness to get involved in social issues.
“He very much wants to keep it about money,” Hardesty said. “And in a Republican Party, that in the Indiana State Capitol is making their entire agenda about being against (transgender) people, I’d rather have someone like Mitch.”
Others share similar sentiments as Hardesty.
“He would just be one of those senators who voted yes because the party told him to,” said Grigorii Rudakov, a doctoral candidate studying biomedical engineering.
Hardesty said that he also hopes Daniels goes to D.C. because it would take his attention away from Purdue. Daniels prioritized cost-cutting important programs over maintaining necessary programs for students like CAPS, he said.
“The joke in state government (when Daniels was governor) was ‘well if Mitch can save a dime he’s gonna do it,’” Hardesty said.
Other Boilermakers praised Daniels’ cost-cutting abilities.
“He’s got a strong record for fiscal policy,” said Spencer Johnson, the public relations and communications chair for the Purdue College Republicans. “(He tries) to keep a balanced budget and limit the burden on taxpayers.”
The junior in the College of Engineering said that he is also thankful for the corporations Daniels brought to Purdue, such as Skywater labs signing the deal for the semiconductor factory in Discovery Park.
Jared Couch, a senior in the Polytechnic Institute, said his four years at Purdue have made him want to support Daniels for senate.
“As soon as the pandemic hit, he was immediately communicating with students and keeping us in the loop,” Couch said.
The Virginia native said that while he, unfortunately, cannot vote for Daniels, he and his parents are big fans of Daniels.
Katie Yates said she attended Daniels’ presidential lecture with George Bush in December, which reinforced his political prowess to her.
“I think he’s a great political figure, and I’d love to see him as a senator,” the first-year engineer student said.
Yates said she wanted someone in national legislation who would put education first, and Daniels’ track record at Purdue shows he would do exactly that.
“As president of the university, it was great that he didn’t increase tuition in so long,” Yates said.
Johnson also praised Daniels’ frozen tuition.
“It has been helpful in keeping the cost of college attendance affordable, especially at an engineering school, and limiting the amount of student loans I have to take out.”
Johnson said him and his organization would support Daniels if he were to run for Mike Braun’s seat if Braun wins his race for Indiana governor.
“Talking to Mitch, he is almost hesitant to step back in the limelight,” Johnson said, “But, I don’t think that’s a bad thing.
“I think the best people for the job are the people that don’t really want it, that are there because the people wanted them, not for the power.”
Hardesty said he prefers Daniels over Braun since Braun was initially going to vote against the election results in 2020 prior to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol.
“I firmly believe (that) voting against those results, even if it won’t affect anything in the end, is extraordinarily dangerous to democracy,” he said. “I don’t think Mitch would even think about voting against election results.”
Both Johnson and Hardesty said they believed that Daniels could show an end to an era of strong partisan divide.
“He seems like somebody that is the antidote to the Trump era of politics,” Johnson said. “He’s more civil in his debate, he doesn’t go out looking to insult his opposition, and he can have a debate with somebody regardless of their political affiliation.”
Hardesty, while he strongly disagrees with Daniels’ policies and legacy at Purdue, still hopes Daniels can win the seat.
“I do think if he can win a primary, then it’s a sign the Trumpian-anti-woke messaging doesn’t have the same hold we think it does,” he said.