The Lafayette Police Department was called about a 5-year-old boy who was found alone in the middle of State Road 38 on Monday, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.
The boy told police his mother was at work while a man called Felix was at home with his 10-month-old brother. The affidavit doesn't include if the man is the boy's father, but it describes the boy's 10-month-old brother as his son.
After police escorted the boy home, they found Felix Alfonso, who said he must have fallen asleep on the couch before the boy left the apartment and did not know how he got out.
Police saw Alfonso was still on probation for drunk driving and resisting law enforcement and intimidation convictions from June 1, and he had he warrant for his arrest for failing to show up for a court compliance hearing, so they took him into custody.
Once he was arrested, police searched the apartment and found Alfonso's 10-month-old son on a bed next to two handguns with scratched-out serial numbers, the affidavit reads.
“One was a Taurus G2C with an extended magazine, which was unloaded,” police wrote. “The second handgun was a Smith & Wesson P380, which had a loaded magazine with a round in the chamber.”
Three more loaded magazines and loose ammunition were found in a shoe box in the closet in the children’s bedroom.
During the police search, a marijuana joint was also found in plain view along with a jar with a small amount of marijuana found in it.
The mother said the next day that she was the owner of the handguns but did not know Alfonso had found them. She said she did not know how or when the serial numbers were destroyed.
Alfonso has been charged with being a habitual offender after being convicted of aggravated and unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle in July 2010 and burglary twice in 2011, once in January and once in November.
He has also been charged with knowingly or intentionally removing the serial number on a firearm, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, and neglect of a dependent.
He is currently in the Tippecanoe County Jail with a $100,000 bond for surety and $10,000 cash.