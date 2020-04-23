Lafayette Police Department officers Khoury Elias, a 13-year-old veteran, and Israel Salazar, a 4-year-old veteran, were the officers who shot at a man during a disturbance Tuesday, according to an LPD press release.
The officers had located a man who they were told had stolen a handgun from his girlfriend and left her residence before the police arrived. After a pursuit on foot, 29-year-old Trevor Bowie pointed a handgun at officers in the parking lot of the Tippecanoe County Health Department, per the release.
Both Elias and Salazar then fired their weapons at Bowie, striking him.
The man remains at the hospital in a stable condition. Officers recovered the handgun at the scene, and no LPD officers were harmed during the incident.
Per LPD procedure, both officers were put on paid administrative leave, according to the release. A shooting review board was scheduled for Monday, which will determine if the actions of the officers fell within department policy.