Some COVID-19 restrictions placed on Tippecanoe County bars and restaurants will be lifted on Thursday, the Tippecanoe County Health Department announced today in a press release.
Beginning Thursday, the 1 a.m. closure requirement for all restaurants and bars will be rescinded. Bar-top seating will now be available during all hours of operation, "provided that social distancing of six feet is maintained between parties seated at the bar," according to the press release.
The restaurant and bar capacity requirements specified in the previously issued Health Officer’s Order dated Nov. 18 remain in effect. The Tippecanoe County Health Department will continue to monitor local COVID-19 data and make further adjustments as necessary.
This announcement comes as Tippecanoe County has maintained yellow status for four consecutive weeks on the Indiana State Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.
A yellow score consists of between 10 and 99 new weekly cases per 1,000 residents, and a 7-day positivity rate between 5-9.9%, according to the IDSH website.
Many of the bars affected by this change, like Harry's Chocolate Shop, The Tap and others, are frequented by Purdue students.
The county's seven-day positivity rate sat at 4.3% last week, and has not been updated on the state dashboard since Feb. 10. Five new deaths have been reported in the county in the past seven days.
Purdue's seven-day positivity rate has remained below the county, currently sitting at 2.44%. There are 216 active student cases on campus.