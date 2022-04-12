The woman who sued former Purdue basketball player Isaac Haas for allegedly giving her a sexually transmitted disease dropped charges against Haas last month, but not the ones against Purdue.
Alyssa Chambers sued Purdue and Haas in April 2018, alleging she and Haas engaged in a sexual relationship in May 2017 and Haas knowingly infected her with an STD, according to previous Exponent reporting. Chambers said Haas told her he was previously infected with chlamydia, but had sought treatment and was clean during their sexual encounter.
Chambers originally brought three complaints against Purdue, alleging negligence by the university for "adopting a policy of treating athletes for STDs without testing them for STDs;" negligence for "failing to 'warn Haas of the risks of his diagnosis (or lack thereof) to third parties'" and for inflicting emotional distress for attempting to persuade her to stop pursuing Haas and attempting to discredit her.
Tippecanoe Circuit Court Judge Sean Persin dismissed the second and third complaints in Nov. 2018, but he didn't dismiss Chambers' first claim that Purdue Athletics had adopted a policy of treating athletes for STDs without testing them, according to previous Exponent reporting. Persin wrote he chose to "disregard the factual inconsistencies at this early stage of litigation.
"Simply put, Plaintiff may have a viable claim for negligence against Purdue if she can prove that the university adopted and carried out a policy of treating its student-athletes for STDs without ever formally testing them for STDs, he wrote."
A former standout center for Purdue's men's basketball team, Haas graduated in 2018 and went undrafted by any NBA team. After a stint on the Utah Jazz's developmental team, he briefly played for the Guangzhou Loong Lions and has been with the Beijing Royal Fighters in the Chinese Basketball Association since October.
The trial is set for Aug. 26.