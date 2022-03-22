A juvenile was allegedly caught carrying two loaded handguns to an after-school activity at the Excel Center on March 15.
The Excel Center, a tuition-free charter school for students in 11th and 12th grade, has a policy in place which calls for students and their belongings to be searched for drugs if they return more than 10 minutes after their scheduled break, according to the Lafayette Police Department probable cause affidavit.
The juvenile and a couple of other boys reportedly came back to school after their allowed break and Danielle White, an Excel Center employee, searched the juvenile’s bag and noticed that it was heavy. Inside she allegedly found two loaded handguns, an additional extended magazine and four 9mm bullets loose at the bottom of the bag, the affidavit reads.
White secured the bag and its contents in her office and called LPD. While she was calling the police, the juvenile reportedly left the school, and LPD officers found him at the intersection of Ferry Street and North 18th Street.
LPD officers interviewed the juvenile and his guardian, and he allegedly admitted to bringing the guns to school with him that morning.