A special prosecutor has been assigned to the review the physical arrest of Purdue student Adonis Tuggle by Purdue Police officer Jon Selke earlier this month.
Tippecanoe County Circuit Court granted the request by the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday, according to an email sent to select media members by county prosecutor Patrick Harrington.
The circuit court appointed Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings to the review the situation, looking for "any and all criminal action." Cummings was elected to his fifth term as Madison County Prosecuting Attorney in 2014 — he was first elected in 1994, according to IN.gov. He spent 15 years before that as an Anderson Police Officer, including 9 years as major felony and homicide detective.