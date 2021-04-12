Brood X cicadas are emerging in Indiana and 15 surrounding states after a 17-year hiatus.
These cicadas come out of the ground in order to mate for four to six weeks, with the males’ distinct mating call creating the creatures’ signature cacophony that sounds similar to screaming.
The timing of the cicadas’ mass appearance is explained by their temperature sensitivity, as well as their ability to keep track of years passed by mentally gauging the starting and stopping of the flow of tree sap.
But in West Lafayette the cicadas will emerge in a smaller amount compared with other areas, said Elizabeth Barnes, an exotic forest pest educator at Purdue. Cicadas will be most prominent in southern Indiana, numbering up to 1.5 million per acre of land. Billions will surface around the nation.
“I think people hear that number of insects coming out, and it sounds really scary, but they’re not really that dangerous,” Barnes said. “There is some minor damage to trees, but on larger trees it’s usually completely fine.”
Dan Dunten, director of the Celery Bog Nature Area, said that curious members of the community could observe the cicadas on the numerous paths in the park.
“We expect to see them mainly in the woods,” Dunten said. “For the 17 years they feed on the root systems of trees, so that’s where you’ll see them most likely.”
Species that eat cicadas will have a field day, Barnes said, because of the abundance of the insects.
“Wild turkeys tend to be noticeably fatter in the fall after a cicada emergence because they’ve just eaten so many of them in the spring,” she said.
The cicadas should be around for a month and half, Barnes said, and they are expected to “emerge in early May, late April at the earliest.”
“A lot of times people can get them confused with the annual cicadas that we see in August, so they sort of think, ‘What’s the big deal? We get cicadas every year and they’re noisy, but it’s fine,’” Barnes said. “But these are different species, so if people are thinking of those cicadas, it’s going to be a lot more. It is significantly more cicadas than the annual cicadas.”
These cicadas are also distinct in their coloration: They have red eyes and black bodies.
Barnes said normal male cicadas can be tricked by the sound of humans snapping their fingers into believing a nearby female is ready to mate.
While the majority of cicadas will appear as normal, there are some outliers, Barnes said. “Zombie cicadas” are one peculiar occurrence.
“There’s a type of fungus that will infect the cicadas and it basically replaces their entire abdomen with a big, massive fungal spore,” Barnes said. “The cicadas are still wandering around and the male cicadas will imitate a female cicada’s call to trick other males to get closer to them so that they can spread the fungus to them.”
Dunten said he has not yet seen cicadas in the area on walks through the woods. He said he doesn’t foresee a decline in visitors when they do emerge, despite the noise made by cicadas’ mating calls.
Overall, the cicadas are harmless. The only remnants of them after mating season will be the copious amounts of shells they have shed, as they die soon after they lay eggs. Dunten said the community should accept the phenomenon for what it is and take time to observe the rare occurrence.
“It’s just something that happens every 17 years and people have to get used to it,” Dunten said. “It’s nature, and there’s nothing we can do about it.”