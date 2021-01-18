West Lafayette city councilor Norris Wang has died at 65, public officials confirmed Monday morning.
Wang died Sunday morning, District 5 city councilor Kathy Parker said. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.
Wang, a councilor for the sixth district, was re-elected for a second term in 2019 as the only Republican on the nine-person city council.
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said he knew Wang for more than 30 years, and that Wang “has just been a really good friend.”
“He just knew his stuff, whether it was in the prosecutor's office or as a city councilor,” Dennis said. “And he was very, very compassionate, he would just always make sure that the humanity, the person, the personalities were treated with respect.”
Dennis said some of his favorite memories with Wang were working together two decades ago in the Tippecanoe County prosecutor's office. He said Wang always seemed professional and calm.
“He wore his heart on his sleeve,” Dennis said. “I’m just gonna miss him so much.”
City Council President Peter Bunder shared condolences for his fellow councilor's passing.
"Though Norris's health had been poor this past year, all of his friends on the council were surprised to learn of his death," Bunder said. "Norris was warm, kind, and happy to work collaboratively.
"We will truly miss him," Bunder added.
The Tippecanoe County GOP chair will appoint a new councilor to fill Wang's seat, Dennis said. The person appointed must reside in the same district Wang served.
Other public officials in Greater Lafayette shared their sentiments about Wang's death via social media.
"Norris Wang was the county’s third Magistrate Judge, a lawyer, a city councilman, a prosecutor, a great friend and among the kindest people I’ve known," Daniel Moore, Superior Court 7 judge, said in a Facebook post. "He was always of service to his profession, to his community, to his friends. Rest In Peace Kind sir. Many lives were better for your time here, mine included."