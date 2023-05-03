No one has yet been arrested in the interstate shooting of a truck driver early Wednesday, Tippecanoe County police say.
According to a news release, deputies were dispatched to Interstate 65 near the 167-mile marker for a medical emergency and possible domestic disturbance at 1:14 a.m. A boyfriend-girlfriend truck driving team were involved in an argument, and the boyfriend allegedly struck the female in the head while she was driving the semi-tractor trailer.
The female stopped the truck, police say, and the boyfriend allegedly threw her out of the driver's seat and into the sleeper area of the semi. The boyfriend then drove the semi a short distance and pulled over.
Once stopped, he allegedly charged at her in the back of the semi, and the girlfriend shot him, according to the release. The boyfriend was taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound, with non-life-threatening injuries.
The case is still under investigation, police say. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 765-423-9321, or call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-Crime (800-782-7463).