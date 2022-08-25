Two people were arrested in West Lafayette in the last two days on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine.
Madison Schieler, 21, was arrested Wednesday evening at the Meijer on U.S. highway 52. West Lafayette police responded to a shoplifting call about a woman who seemed to be under the influence of drugs, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Officers reportedly found several store items in Schieler’s bag as well, as a small bag of meth and a pipe.
She was arrested and booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail, where she is being held on $5,000 bond.
A man was pulled over early the next morning when police reportedly found a bag of meth inside it.
Ronald Kuznia, 34, was pulled over at the corner of Sagamore Parkway and Morehouse Road at 12:54 a.m. today. The officer reportedly noticed that Kuznia’s license was suspended and that he is on house arrest; a subsequent search of the car produced a small baggie of meth.
Kuznia was arrested and taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail, where he was later released on his own recognizance.