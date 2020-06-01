The Tippecanoe County Courthouse, the site of broken glass, spray paint and ultimately tear gas Sunday night, was closed Monday while county employees clean up.
Meanwhile, some people in the crowd apparently made their way to Best Buy and began breaking windows Sunday night. Shards of broken glass still littered the ground Monday morning, hours after Sunday's protest had ended with a much larger police presence than at the beginning of the march.
Lafayette police say six people were arrested on charges resulting from disorderly conduct.
According to police logs, it appears several other businesses in Lafayette were also broken into last night, including a Verizon store, Target and Rural King. It is uncertain how many people were arrested in connection with the protests.
Lieutenant Matt Gard with the Lafayette Police Department said people whom they believe to have been involved in the protest were able to break into the Best Buy shortly before 1 a.m.
It is still uncertain how much was stolen, but Gard said there was a "large crowd" there.
Along with Best Buy, a gun store called "Four Guns" had glass broken out, and there appeared to be an attempt at a break in, though they are unsure whether anything was stolen from there yet, Gard said Monday afternoon.
"I would say that, yes, this was mostly related to the riots," Gard said.
While the information on all the damage is still being collected, Gard still said he doesn't believe what happened in West Lafayette was as bad as what has been seen in other parts of the country.
"Again, the initial protest, the first two or three hours was perfect," Gard said. "The crowd could not have been any better as far as the way they handled themselves."
The officers waited until the break-ins to stores and damage to the courthouse began before beginning to take action against the rioters, and even so, Gard said no shots were ever fired. To his knowledge, he said, only the use of "chemical munitions" and other dispersal techniques were used.
"We didn't have any issues until once the actual protestors — the peaceful protesters that were trying to get their message across — left. That was when we started seeing issues, later on in the night," the lieutenant said.
Six people were arrested related to the unrest, Gard said. Two were arrested in connection with the burglary at Best Buy: Ethan Hughes, 20, from Lafayette, and Quentin Clark, 37, from Chicago, according to jail records.
Four from Lafayette were also arrested on charges relating to disorderly conduct: Kyanne Edwards, 18, Caleb Basting, 21, Lawrence Simons, 29, and Corbin Whitlock, 29.
Kaja Leshae, the event's organizer, said Monday morning the mall parking lot was littered with trash today. She said she is organizing efforts to clean the area.
Leshae said the crowd last night moved her to tears with its emotion, but she was "extremely disappointed in the people that decided to be part of the destruction."
"I just hope the message was heard," she said, and that the destruction doesn't define the narrative of the march.
In downtown Lafayette, the public entrance door of the courthouse and a window from a nearby credit union had been shattered.
Tony Dilbine, executive county maintenance director, was on the scene at the courthouse Monday morning, cleaning up some of the garbage left on the ground and shattered glass.
"I was here at about a quarter till 4 this morning, so I got to witness all this," Dilbine said.
He said the damages were a "shame" to see, and the worst part for him was that children were at the protests.
"That just burns a strong image in my mind, that it has to burden those children's minds," Dilbine said.
He said that overall it could have been worse, though.
"The first crowd or two was pretty calm, and you know they were just here with peace of mind, then that third group came through and that was just a game changer," Dilbine said.
"A lot of broken glass and windows, so (they are) getting ready to work on that, and their working on the graffiti on the other end of it," he said, referring to spray-painted sayings on the limestone walls of the courthouse.
Sgt. Andy Kree with the county police department said that on the south side of the courthouse, all the glass had been broken out of the windows on the lower level, and on the east side it appeared some rocks had been thrown through the glass, along with some graffiti on the walls of the courthouse.
"Considering what could have happened, that's mainly contained," Kree said. "The courthouse is closed for business today, so they ought to be able to capitalize on this time to get most of it wrapped up."
Kree said they estimated about 2,000 people were involved in the protest.
Meanwhile, Purdue police logs indicated the department was girded for protesters to cross the bridge to come to campus, which they did after dark.
Dispatch logs indicate an "executive protection unit" was standing by Westwood, the president's home west of campus, and campus buildings were girded against potential issues.
Other PUPD reports indicated that although profanity was heard from "five white males" among the crowd as it advanced to State Street, it was mostly peaceful.
Later, the PUPD "mobile field force" was deployed to the courthouse "to prepare to deploy gas" and to "assist with the arrest teams," and officers were later dispatched to help officers across Lafayette at the Best Buy store. Dispatch records indicate Purdue's officers were called to return to the station about 1:45 today.