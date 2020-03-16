Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday that bars, nightclubs and restaurants in the state are required to close to in-person patrons through the end of March.
They may still provide take-out and delivery, according to a press release.
Also on Monday, President Donald Trump advised all in-person gatherings to be limited to 10 people.
The press release says Indiana will adhere to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory to limit in-person gatherings to 50 people. However, state employees will limit nonessential gatherings to 10.