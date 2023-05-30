West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis says the city will participate in National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday.
“We as a country must do more to address this public health crisis,” Dennis said during Tuesday's weekly board of works meeting. “Let’s do all that we can to keep firearms out of the hands of people who should not have access to them and encourage responsible gun ownership.”
After the meeting, Dennis said his “former life” as a cop has heavily influenced his view of guns.
“If somebody’s pointing a gun at you, it really changes your opinion,” Dennis said. “Gun ownership is an education process, and unfortunately, there’s a lot of people that are enthusiastic about owning a gun, but they’re not equally as enthusiastic about learning how to use it, how to store it safely, and how to be a responsible gun owner.”
Dennis said participants should wear orange, which represents the value of human life, and learn about gun safety on Gun Violence Awareness Day.
The board also approved a request to close the section of Grant Street spanning from Salisbury to Meridian streets until Wednesday. Lindberg Road will be closed for repaving until August.