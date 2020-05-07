There are now 202 positive cases of the coronavirus in Tippecanoe County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health website.
The website, updated daily at noon, reports 22,503 total cases in Indiana and nearly 1,300 deaths. The map also reports 119 probable deaths, defined as a death that is thought to be influenced by COVID-19 but without a positive test.
The percentage of ventilators in use for COVID-19 patients continues to drop statewide, with 7.4% of ventilators currently being used on patients.