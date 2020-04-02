Indiana has 3,039 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, according to the Indiana State Department of Health website.
The website's map, which updates daily at 10 a.m., displays 19 cases in Tippecanoe County and 78 total deaths, up from Wednesday's 65 deaths. The state has also reported 16,285 tests for the virus.
The demographics for infection and death remain largely unchanged. All age ranges have positive cases, but people above 50 years old have died at a significantly higher rate from the virus. There is a 9% spike in deaths between the 40-49 year range and the 50-59 range, according to the website.