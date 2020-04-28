Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said that further guidelines would be released on Friday for state operations once the stay-at-home order is lifted.
Holcomb said during his daily press conference on Tuesday afternoon that individuals' efforts to flatten the curve is why Indiana may be relaxing some restrictions on Friday.
“Your actions, or non-actions for that matter, have been instrumental in putting us in this position,” he said.
Despite the stay-at-home order expiring on May 1, Holcomb said Friday’s new plan will reflect the need to continue safely.
“The question is not ‘When are we gonna reopen the economy?'” he said. “It’s ‘What parts of the economy will reopen and how they will reopen?’”
Holcomb also addressed questions of constitutionality raised by an Illinois lawsuit.
“We’re convinced … and confident that any action that I’ve taken has been constitutional,” Holcomb said, “and it’s been out of the necessity to ensure public health.”
He also said a decision on opening universities would be made later, but the state will work with universities to ensure they are able to open safely.
Dr. Lindsey Weaver, the chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, said testing will be expanded to all symptomatic Hoosiers and they will be able to be tested without having to visit a healthcare provider.
Once all testing sites are open, up to 30,000 individuals will be tested weekly in Indiana, Weaver said, and results will be provided within 48 hours.
Indiana is the second state to add Optum testing, with the first being California.