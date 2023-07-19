A Gary woman is facing child neglect charges after her 3-year-old child found a gun while playing and set it off, hitting her and another adult in the foot.
Lafayette police arrived at the residence in the 3000 block of Mount Court about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday to find blood inside, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.
JaLynn Artis, 21, was in her apartment with an infant, a 3-year-old and another adult who was with her at the time.
A witness told police the other adult appeared to be Artis' boyfriend.
The boyfriend was later arrested on a Cook County warrant for murder.
Artis put the infant to bed just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and went downstairs with the other adult in the residence, who was playing a video game, the affidavit said.
Both adults reportedly owned a gun.
She allegedly heard a gunshot, then a yell from the other adult victim. Her foot went numb.
The 3-year-old was reportedly playing on the floor, grabbed a gun from under the dresser and accidentally fired it.
The bullet went through both adults' feet.
Officers reportedly found half a pound of marijuana, a gun in a purse in the closet of the children’s bedroom and another gun on the shelf.
Officers found the bullet under the bed, along with more blood, the affidavit said.
The adult victim denied being in the apartment during the incident and denied knowing Artis, the affidavit said. He reportedly told police he got shot outside the apartment complex and got a ride from a stranger who also had a gunshot wound.
Artis is facing two counts of child neglect and one count of possession of marijuana.
As of Wednesday morning, she was not in the Tippecanoe County Jail, according to jail logs.