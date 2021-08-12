The Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering, an acoustic music festival, is hosting a all-day musical event in Battleground Saturday.
"For nearly fifty years, we're about good people, good music and good times," its website says, "Join us as we fiddle away the pandemic blues!"
Some of the genres featured at the festival include old-time, bluegrass, folk, swing jazz fiddle, string band, Celtic, Mexican folk fiddle, and more, per the event's website. There will also be jam sessions, workshops, children's concerts, open stage and "internationally-known" headliners.
The main stage lineup is as follows:
- 10 a.m. - Children's Concert with Mark Lyons and Annie Hatke
- 11:20 a.m. - Showcase/demo: Mexican Jarocho & Huapango with Meztli Cultural
- 12 p.m. - Showcase/demo: Banjo types and playing styles with Jim Robertson
- 12:30 p.m. - Open Stage (i.e., open mic... show us your stuff!)
- 3 p.m. - Kountry Kernals
- 4 p.m. - Meztli Cultural
- 5 p.m. - Jim Robertson & Friends
- 6 p.m. - Christopher Layer & Friends
- 7 p.m. - The Onlies
The event will be free to the public this year, though donations will be accepted. It will last from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tippecanoe Battle Field Park.