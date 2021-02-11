Two West Lafayette residents were arrested on preliminary drug charges Thursday by the Tippecanoe County Drug Task Force
Alton Hines, 33, and Victoria Orange, 26, were arrested and booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail at what time Thursday. The two were allegedly involved in the illegal distribution of narcotics from a Waterfront Apartments complex on Brown Street.
Hines was arrested on eight charges including dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and dealing controlled substances.
Orange was arrested on five charges including dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug, false informing and possession of a syringe.
The two are currently out on bond, and have not been charged by a prosecutor.