Lafayette police officers found a 40-year-old man dead in the yard of 1200 Alder Drive on Tuesday morning and are now asking for your help.
The dead man was identified as Michael Lytral Holmes, 40, according to a press release Wednesday morning. Police found a gunshot wound on the victim and a handgun at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information involving this case is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME.