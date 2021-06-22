A car crash involving a dump truck and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Robinson and Dehart streets in West Lafayette required local police to section the street off for more than an hour Tuesday morning.
Eduardo Garcia-Mora, a painter working on a house near the accident, said first responders had already come to the scene by the time he arrived to work. Commuting from Lafayette, he said he typically drives up Robinson Street to get to work but had to reroute around the accident and down East Oak Street when he saw the police blockade.
The dump truck involved in the collision was damaged along its front fender, and its driver and a fellow dump truck driver were still working on unbending the fender as police began to let traffic through.