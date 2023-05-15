American Legion Post 11 in Lafayette will host a Veteran Affairs Claims Clinic on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Veterans who are considering filing or have filed for compensation are encouraged to attend for help from service officers, said a post on Post 11's website. Patient-Aligned Care Teams Act, or PACT Act, assistance will be included.
The PACT Act expanded benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and toxic substances, according to the VA website.
Attendees should bring identification documents, records pertaining to claims such as military personnel files, and medical records.