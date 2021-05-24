Two adults were shot and taken for medical treatment Sunday night in the apartment complex at 320 Brown St. in West Lafayette.
West Lafayette police said in a news release Monday morning that they found the two victims about 10:15 p.m. near the "800 building." They did not identify the victims nor exactly where they were found.
Police say the injuries were not life-threatening.
"From information gathered in this investigation, detectives believe the victims were specifically targeted and there is no known threat to the public," the news release said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Lafayette Police Department at 765-775-5200 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.