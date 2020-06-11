A Dayton woman has been charged with driving a motorcycle while inebriated when she crashed into a vehicle Wednesday in Lafayette.
Michelle A. Overmyer, 54, of the 700 block of Turkey Run Court in Dayton, was taken to a hospital after the crash about 6 p.m. in the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and 18th Street in Lafayette. There, her blood alcohol concentration was measured at .35, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday.
The other driver told police that Overmyer, whose last name has also been Mathew and Zimmerman, disregarded the traffic signal while entering the intersection. Police said her "speech was slurred and her eyes were glassy," and an officer smelled alcohol on her breath.
The woman faces three charges relating to driving while intoxicated and driving while her license has been forfeited for life. Prosecutors have also filed for a sentence enhancement because of three related convictions in White and Tippecanoe counties.
As of Thursday afternoon, she is in the Tippecanoe County Jail on a $5,000 bond.