An Attica, Indiana, man reportedly pointed a gun at a restaurant worker after he was asked to move his truck parked in a Blue Nile spot.
The truck was parked in front of the restaurant in March, and a female passenger stepped out and went to another business, a probable cause affidavit filed Friday said.
When the worker asked the driver to move, the driver, 25-year-old Matthew Kennedy allegedly yelled, cursed and pointed a handgun at him, the worker told West Lafayette police. A small child was also visible in the back of the truck.
Purdue police officers found the truck in West Point, driving south on Indiana 25. When they stopped the car, they found the gun holster with a loaded gun in it, a small child in the back and a female passenger identified as Kennedy’s girlfriend.
Kennedy told police initially that he had only shown his gun holster to the Blue Nile worker and never removed it, but he eventually said he might have pointed it at the man briefly before pointing it toward the roof of his truck, the affidavit said.
He is charged with intimidation, pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness. He is no longer in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Friday, according to jail logs.